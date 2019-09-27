Pets & Animals

FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns

The FDA is issuing a serious warning for dog owners.

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is for Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

The FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22 because there are not a lot codes printed on retail packaging. If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, throw it away.

