dogs

Future first dog Major Biden, adopted from a shelter, gets virtual 'indoguration'

The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance hosted a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

The "indogeration" event was scheduled for Sunday, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation was required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won't be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdelawarepresidential inaugurationdogsanimal rescueanimalanimal newsjoe bidendog
DOGS
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
United Airlines joins rivals in grounding emotional-support animals
Biewer terrier named official dog breed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd IL region moves to Tier 1 mitigations
Woman shot at IHOP during random shooting spree dies
Police search for vehicle after woman carjacked, shot in Aurora Wendy's parking lot
Lake County, IL mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens
IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Drunk driver arrested for driving up WI Capitol steps: authorities
Show More
IL mayor apologizes for saying media lied about Capitol riot
IL collects $62M in cannabis revenue for neighborhoods
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Man crushed to death while moving file cabinet
More TOP STORIES News