Injured deer removed from Blue Line tracks after stopping service for hours

An injured deer was removed from the Blue Line tracks after it delayed trains for hours ahead of the Monday evening rush hour.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A deer was removed from the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday afternoon after it had suspended service for about three hours between O'Hare and Harlem.

In a 4:23 p.m. tweet, CTA said that trains were running again with residual delays. The deer was on the tracks at Rosemont station.

"Bambi is alive," according to a Chicago Fire Department tweet.

The deer is in the custody of animal control, the fire department said. Freeing the deer required the efforts of multiple local and state agencies, a CTA spokesman said.

CTA first tweeted that the deer was on the track at about 1:20 p.m., suspending service between the O'Hare and Harlem stops on the city's Northwest Side.


CTA was working to bring bus shuttle service to riders, but encouraged alternate routes.

The Chicago Fire Department was assisting with the deer, according to a tweet.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
