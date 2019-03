Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at Arizona zoo

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ -- A woman is recovering after being attacked by a jaguar during a selfie attempt at an Arizona zoo Saturday evening.The woman was attacked while trying to take a selfie near the jaguar enclosure at the Wildlife World Zoo when the big cat reached out and attacked her arm, ABC15 reports In a tweet, the zoo explained that the woman crossed over a barrier in order to get the photo.One woman distracted the jaguar with a water bottle and it let go of the woman, ABC15 reports The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Wildlife World Zoo Director Mickey Ollson said the cat would not be euthanized because it "was not the animal's fault and they would never harm an animal based on human behavior."