PAWS Chicago offering free adoptions for adult dogs for 1 day only

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is a time for new beginnings - and it's the perfect time to give a shelter pet a forever home.
PAWS Chicago is holding an adoption event this weekend called "A Chance to Bloom," designed to help adult dogs find a home. PAWS will waive adoption fees for adult dogs (7 months +) on Saturday, March 23 at its Lincoln Park adoption center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Chicago. A refundable $100 training fee still applies for dog adoptions.
Click here to view the full list of adoptable dogs and cats that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.
If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.
What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor
What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.
PAWS adoption fees:
DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.
Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:
Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)
Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.
Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it
224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
