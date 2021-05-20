pets

Pets can face separation anxiety as students return to school, parents return to work, expert says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Prevent separation anxiety among pets with these expert tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people picked up a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pets provide company and comfort, but now, many people are headed back to work, and kids are off to school or summer camp, so pets are having to learn a new way of life.

Dr. Crista Coppola, an animal behaviorist and separation anxiety expert for PetSmart, said it can be stressful for pets as people return to normal lives from COVID-19.

In order to help pets overcome separation anxiety, people should build in gradual absences by going to the grocery store, going to the park or taking a walk without a pet, Dr. Coppola said. This helps pets to gradually get used to being alone, and they are not going directly from being with owners all the time to owners going to an eight-hour work day.

Dr. Coppola also said it is important not to punish pets for their behavior due to separation anxiety. This can only add to their stress.

"The thing to understand with separation anxiety is that it's an emotional response, so the pet is struggling to deal with the distress that they're experiencing, so we want to make sure we're not adding punishment to the equation because punishment will only add to their stress and anxiety, and of course, the goal is to reduce their anxiety," Dr. Coppola said. "Punishment is more likely to make the behavior worse and not make it any better."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopback to schooldogscatspetsreopening illinoismental health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Pets, owners transition as more families head back to work
South Shore aquarium store provides respite from chaos of life
Bone Appetit: Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs
Celebrate National Pet Day by checking up on your pets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with rifle arrested after Loop carjacking, violent attack: VIDEO
Man sentenced 12 years in murder of CPD officer's son
Mayor Lightfoot only granting interviews to reporters of color
Lake Co. kidnapping victim found tied to heavy equipment: sheriff
IL reports 1,542 COVID cases, 42 deaths
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
LIVE: Biden to sign bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
Show More
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot speaks on community investment initiative on her 2-year anniversary in office
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in fall 2022
DuSable Museum to reopen on Juneteenth
Teen, bystander killed in South Shore shootout: CPD
More TOP STORIES News