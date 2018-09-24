PETS & ANIMALS

Retired Wisconsin teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats in Green Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

A retired teacher from Wisconsin goes viral for napping with shelter cats.

GREEN BAY, Wis. --
A retired teacher from Wisconsin is taking the internet by storm for his volunteer work with special needs cats.

A picture of Terry Lauremen went viral after the former teacher fell asleep with one of the pets.

He said after spending 35 years teaching students, he's using his golden years to volunteer as a "cat brusher" at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay.

The former teacher said he adopted many of the cats and spends six days a week brushing their fur.

Lauremen has been asking for donations to the pet sanctuary since going viral.

To find out more about Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, visit www.safehavenpet.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet carecatsretirementsleepviraldonationsteacherpet adoptionu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
47 dog deaths after PetSmart grooming documented, but link uncertain
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Warning about flea and tick treatments that could cause seizures
Dog deaths at Petsmart after grooming documented, but link uncertain
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Rosenstein expected to be fired Monday, will meet with Trump Thursday
18 convictions tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant overturned
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Republican congressman's siblings star in ad for his opponent
Police release image of suspect's vehicle in fatal NW Side hit-and-run
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Show More
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Bill Cosby arrives for start of sentencing in sex assault case
6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father in North Carolina
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
More News