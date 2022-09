PnB Rock talked about being a target shortly before he was killed

PnB Rock said criminals in LA were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.

Days before he was gunned down in Los Angeles, rapper PnB Rock talked about fellow artists feeling targeted for robbery.

In an interview with YouTuber DJ Akademiks about a week before he was shot and killed during a robbery while at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Monday, PnB Rock said criminals in city were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.

"I be trying to be cool because you don't want to be nervous," he said. "You want your family to be as calm as possible."

He said robberies of those in the rap industry were "common."

"I never got robbed, ever in my life," the rapper said. "I ain't gonna say 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

PnB Rock added that he didn't go places like nightclubs, where he might fall prey to those living the "gangster" lifestyle.

"I'm not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore told CNN that PnB and a friend were "enjoying a simple meal" when they were "brutally attacked by an individual" who, police believe, "came to the location after a social media posting of the artist and the woman accompanying him" identified where they were eating on Instagram.

"A struggle ensued and Mr. PnB Rock was shot and killed and lost his life there, simply over the jewelry and valuables that he had on his person, Moore said.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, according to LAPD.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.