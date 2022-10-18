Police chase corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side

Police said one person is in custody and a 2nd suspect is still at large.

A Country Club Hills police chase ensued after an Elk Grove Village carjacking. It ended in a fiery crash on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police chase involving a corvette stolen in a north suburb ended in a fiery mess on Chicago's Far South Side.

The sports car crashed in the lanes heading from I-57 to the Bishop Ford.

Police said it was stolen during a carjacking in Elk Grove Village. Hours later, police in Country Club Hills spotted the car and began the pursuit.

Police said one person is in custody on Tuesday night and a second suspect is still at large.

