Police investigate overnight Morgan Park car burglaries

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate overnight Morgan Park car burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating reports of stolen property from cars parked outside of a Morgan Park nightclub Friday morning.

Chicago police said at about 12:04 a.m., a person or persons broke into five cars parked on the street outside the Black Car Lounge in the 11400-block of South Davol Street. The thieves smashed windows and stole items from the cars.

A person at the scene said two of the apparent victims identified themselves as members of the Illinois National Guard, saying they had weapons taken from their cars, along with other personal items such as a bulletproof vest.

Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Colonel Brad Leighton tells ABC7 that in the incident outside Morgan Park club there were "no government or army weapons stolen and no tactical equipment stolen."

Police said Area Two detectives are investigating and that no one is in custody.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new reporting and a statement from the Illinois National Guard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkburglarynational guardchicago crimechicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CPD
Reparations Evanston: Payments set to begin, but not all on board
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Grand jury indicts former cops on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death
Boil order lifted for Beverly Morgan Park
Show More
EV manufacturer Lion Electric to build first-ever US plant in Joliet
IL jail violated ICE detention standards: report
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Chicago sports fans return to United Center this weekend
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
More TOP STORIES News