Crime & Safety

Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of daughter's Girl Scout cookie money

EMBED <>More Videos

An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.

Police say Brian Couture called 911 earlier this month, saying he fought a robber who broke into his home.

When police arrived, they found Couture unresponsive and took him to the hospital.

Police say he later admitted to making up the whole thing.

A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed $740 in missing cookie sales from Couture's daughter.

They are working on a repayment plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoregontheftgirl scoutscookiesrobberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Protests for, against Kim Foxx taking place Monday
30 years of changes on the CTA
Woman sexually assaulted inside limo in Gold Coast
1 in custody after hammer attack on CTA Red Line
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers
North Carolina school can't force girls to wear skirts, US judge rules
Show More
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Search continues for 2 missing in DuPage River in Shorewood
In April Fool's joke, mayor's office claims over-sized shovel, scissors maker expanding Chicago facility
CPD releases crime stats for first quarter, murders down 30 percent
R. Kelly's attorney expected to file motion Monday
More TOP STORIES News