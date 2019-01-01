Police search for shooter after US Postal Service worker shot in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A United States Postal Service worker was shot in Elk Grove Village Monday night and police are now searching for the shooter.

Elk Grove Village police said the postal worker was driving eastbound on Brantwood Avenue near Smethwick Lane at around 6 p.m. Monday night when he was shot from a distance

The postal worker was able to get out of his vehicle and call for help, police said. A witness also came to help and called 911.

The postal worker was taken to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition is not known, but police said he was wounded multiple times.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark sports-utility vehicle driving away from the scene right after the shooting.

Police are asking residents for any security video footage that may have captured the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator McIntyre at 847-357-4100.

Meanwhile, this is the first known shooting in Elk Grove Village in nearly two years. The motive of the shooting is unclear.
