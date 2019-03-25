Crime & Safety

Police sergeant charged in murder of wife, librarian found shot to death in kitchen

The victim, who sources have identified as Belinda Hernandez, reportedly died from an apparent gunshot wound.

PEARLAND, Texas -- Students and staff at Pearland's Shadycrest Elementary return to school with tragic news from over the weekend.

Beloved Pearland ISD librarian Belinda Hernandez was found shot to death in her kitchen Saturday. Police said Belinda's body was discovered by her daughter.

Her husband, Houston police sergeant Hilario Hernandez, was arrested hours later in Kingsville, Texas, about 100 miles north of the Mexico border in a hotel. He's now facing murder charges.

Investigators haven't said why they think Hilario killed his wife.

The two had been married for more than three decades and have two children together.

A long-time family friend of Belinda shared her memories with ABC13 Eyewitness News, one as recent as Friday afternoon when she saw Belinda at Shadycrest Elementary School.

"Gave her a hug and you would have never known that anything was wrong. She seemed happy," she said.

Meanwhile, Hilario remains in the Brazoria County jail after he was transported from Kingsville. ABC13 exclusively captured the moment he arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.
