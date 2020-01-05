Man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore, CPD says

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a confrontation on the city's South Side Saturday, police said.

Chicago police said officers were responding to reports of several robberies involving a man armed with a knife in the South Shore neighborhood at around 3:15 p.m.

WATCH: Chicago police address officer-involved shooting in South Shore
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police address an officer-involved shooting in South Shore Saturday.



Police said the man fled the scene, and was later confronted by officers near the 2700 block of E. 79th St.

"They was like, 'Put the knife down, put the knife down,' and then he tried to like run toward Marquette but then some more," said Brandi Price, a witness.

CPD officials said the man advanced toward officers despite their repeated requests for him to drop his 10-inch knife.

Police said an officer then used a stun gun on the man twice.

"After the Taser had no effect on him, one of the cops fired about three times and hit him in the chest area," said Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident and officers' use of force.

The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days, police said.

But police said they're confident in their officers' actions.

"Another example of us trying to use less than lethal force initially and when that didn't stop him or the threat and he kept advancing then he had to use lethal force," Waller said.

No other details are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south shorepolice involved shootingchicago shootinguse of forcecopataserman shotman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News