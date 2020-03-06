COPA releases bodycam, surveillance video of knife-wielding man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore

The incident happened in the 2700-block of East 79th Street on Jan. 4.
In the videos, you see police chasing a man they said was wanted for robbing several people at knifepoint.
That chase led to a final confrontation of 26-year-old Tyree Davis being shot by police.
Davis was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
Officers said Davis lunged at them prior to the shooting, even after two tasers were deployed.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, who released the videos, is still investigating.