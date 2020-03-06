COPA releases bodycam, surveillance video of knife-wielding man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New videos released Thursday show the moments that led to a deadly police shooting on Chicago's South Side back in January.

The incident happened in the 2700-block of East 79th Street on Jan. 4.

RELATED: Man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore, CPD says

In the videos, you see police chasing a man they said was wanted for robbing several people at knifepoint.

That chase led to a final confrontation of 26-year-old Tyree Davis being shot by police.

WATCH: Chicago police address officer-involved shooting in South Shore

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police address an officer-involved shooting in South Shore Saturday.



Davis was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Officers said Davis lunged at them prior to the shooting, even after two tasers were deployed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, who released the videos, is still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorepolice involved shootingchicago shootinguse of forcecopataserman shotman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News