Police in north suburban Skokie are looking for five suspects who stole purses from the Nordstrom in Old Orchard Mall, tried to flee in a stolen car before crashing, stole another car from the Niles North High School parking lot, fled, then crashed the second vehicle and set it on fire.Police said just before 1 p.m. they were alerted to a retail theft at the Nordstrom in Old Orchard Center. Witnesses told police they saw five males running out of Nordstrom with purses in hand.Police said those suspects got into a stolen silver Audi and tried to flee, but crashed into another vehicle on the west side of the mall.Elmhurst police said the silver Audi had been stolen from the 800-block of North Addison Street. Police said the keys had been left in the ignition, and the owner left a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the car.Police said the suspects abandoned the Audi and at least one ran to the parking lot of Niles North High School where they stole a Jeep at gunpoint.It was not immediately clear what relation the carjacking victims had to the school, or if they were teachers, students or staff. Niles North officials said the victims were not injured and are safe. As the suspects immediately fled school property in the Jeep, the school was not placed on lockdown, officials said.The stolen Jeep then picked up the rest of the suspects before fleeing southbound on I-94. Police found the car in a parking lot near Cicero Avenue and Peterson Avenue in Chicago, abandoned and apparently set on fire.Skokie police, with assistance from Lincolnwood police and Chicago police, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who remain at large.An investigation involving police from at least three departments is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, or if you were a witness it, contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.