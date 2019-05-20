Chicago police warn of child luring following 2 incidents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community alerts have been issued after multiple incidents of people trying to lure children awayOne happened in the city's Englewood neighborhood Saturday night. Chicago Police said someone followed a girl in his car then blocked her path near 70th and S. Normal Blvd.He then blew his horn and signaled to her to get in the car, according to police.Police describe the man as Hispanic, most likely between 45 and 50-years-old, driving a maroon pick-up truck that has drywall mix, tools and a ladder in the bed.The other incident happened last Wednesday morning in Lakeview.Police said a boy was running near West Wolfram St. and Sheffield on the city's North Side when a black man stopped next to him and motioned for the boy to come to him. The boy continued on his way and told police he heard multiple horn sounds before the suspect was seen getting out of his vehicle.The suspect was described as a black man in his 40's with a bald head and gray air on the back side of his head. Police said the suspect was wearing glasses, a gray and blue sweater, and khaki pants and driving a tan Toyota Camry.