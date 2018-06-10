Police: Woman, 81, murdered on Far South Side

An 81-year-old woman was found murdered Sunday at a home in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.The woman, who sustained severe trauma to her body, was discovered unresponsive just before noon in the 10000-block of South Forest Avenue. Police are investigating and were still on the scene late Sunday.An autopsy is pending, but investigators said they are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police did not release further information late Sunday.The woman's identity was not immediately released.