Police: Woman charged in brutal killing of former landlord, another woman; son, 6, was present

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. -- Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced the arrest of 43-year-old Naseema Sami of Folsom, Delaware County for two counts of first-degree murder and related charges in the deaths of 78-year-old Lila Frost and 68-year-old Lorraine Gigliello.The murders happened at Frost's residence on West Indian Lane in West Norriton Township."These were brutal killings of these two individuals, and as I understand it there are multiple, multiple injuries to these women," said SteeleOn Sunday, March 10, at 8:17 p.m., the West Norriton Township Police responded to a neighbor's call for a wellness check of his landlord. Frost lived on the first floor on the home and rented out the top two floors. The tenant had not seen his landlord in a few days.Officers found Sami and her 6-year-old son hiding beneath a bed. They also located the bodies of the two women, one in the kitchen, the second in a bathroom.Investigators determined that Sami and her son drove to the home on Thursday, March 7, looking for help from Frost. Frost had been her landlord 20 years prior. Sami entered Frost's empty apartment through an unlocked door.Later, she allowed Gigliello into the apartment when she came for a visit. Investigators say she then killed her when she reached for a phone to call police.Steele added, "Ms. Frost arrived home in the middle of that attack and was killed as well."The investigation found evidence that the defendant attempted to clean the home to remove evidence of the attack."Throughout this time, the defendant's 6-year-old son was present and witnessed the murders. He also witnessed his mother attempting to clean up the scene. He was able to share what happened in a forensic interview," Steele said.Brittany Sheridan rents the third floor apartment. She said she and a second tenant are in complete disbelief."It's surreal. It's devastating and surreal," she said. "I can't imagine anyone would ever want to hurt her. She is the last person who ever deserved to be harmed."Autopsies found Frost died of multiple injuries. Gigliello died from head trauma. The deaths were ruled homicides.Sami was being arraigned this afternoon. Bail is not available for first-degree murder charges.Her son is safe with other family members.