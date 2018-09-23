Attorneys return to court Monday over Stormy Daniels agreement

Attorneys representing President Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels return to a Los Angeles federal court Monday to determine whether a non-disclosure agreement between the two will be enforced.Earlier in September, both Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, promised not to enforce a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement Daniels signed just before the 2016 election to keep her sexual encounter with Trump quiet.Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have been fighting the N.D.A."They're very concerned that we're going to get a chance to depose Michael Cohen and Donald Trump," Avenatti said on "The View."The civil case has been on hold while Cohen dealt with a criminal case that was brought against him. In August, Cohen plead guilty to eight felony charges, including a campaign finance violation for the payment to Daniels.Cohen claimed he made the hush payment at the direction of Trump. The president has denied the affair and all other wrongdoing in the case."To be called a liar and people not believe me for months and months and months, had really taken its toll," Daniels said on "The View." "So it was just so, like, yes, vindicated, just so, I just felt like all this weight came off my shoulders."