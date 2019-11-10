u.s. & world

'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at appearance outside Alabama-LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- A towering Baby Trump protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during President Donald Trump's Saturday trip to Alabama, organizers said.

The incident occurred during Trump's visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The balloon, which is over 20 feet tall, was set up in a nearby park.

Jim Girvan, the organizer of a group that "adopts" out Baby Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was arrested. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.



The orange, diaper-clad, cellphone-clutching caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest him.

Baby Trump first rose over London when local activists brainstormed a way to troll Trump. Now several groups raise money to bring balloon replicas around the U.S.

Robert Kennedy, a volunteer "baby sitter" who brought the balloon to Tuscaloosa, said the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.

The day had been going mostly smoothly, Kennedy said. Some people yelled "Trump 2020" as they passed while others posed for selfies with the balloon. But then Kennedy said a man sidled up on the back of the balloon and attacked it with a knife. He ran away but was caught by police officers, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he's accompanied Baby Trump to many appearances and never witnessed an attack on the balloon, although someone did stab a Baby Trump balloon in London earlier this year.

"It is rare to get that kind of anger," Kennedy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalabamaprotestu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpslashing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
U.S. & WORLD
Remembering fall of Berlin Wall 30 years later
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Roommate arrested in death of missing college student
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's new interim top cop tours city as skepticism grows
Police question story of uncle killed by man sexually assaulting niece
1 killed in I-55 crash; OB lanes shut down near LaGrange
Roofer seriously injured in Lake View fire
Roommate arrested in death of missing college student
Chicago man charged with falsely reporting gunman at college
Remembering fall of Berlin Wall 30 years later
Show More
Barnaby's Family Inn damaged by fire in Northbrook
Woman found after being abducted, raped and 'left to die' in desert
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Yale grad no longer living on streets thanks to help of fellow alum
Man found dead in alley with neck slashed
More TOP STORIES News