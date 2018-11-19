Barack Obama speaks at Obama Foundation summit

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama is in Chicago Monday for the second summit of the Obama Foundation.
Organizers said this year's event brings together more than 650 young people from Chicago and all over the world. The theme is "common hope, uncommon stories."
"What you will hear from all of these hundreds is the hope of them engaging in community-based work, not top down, but bottom up...listening very deeply to what they need and then helping them, so that's the commonality of the hopes. The uncommon stories is that your story and my story, very, very different, but there are common links," said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas.
Organizers also will discuss what's to come for the foundation in 2019, including with the Obama Presidential Center.
The Chicago City Council unanimously approved a use agreement for the center last month.
For more information on the summit, click here.