POLITICS

Barack Obama speaks at Obama Foundation summit

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama will be in town Monday for the second summit of the Obama Foundation.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama is in Chicago Monday for the second summit of the Obama Foundation.

Organizers said this year's event brings together more than 650 young people from Chicago and all over the world. The theme is "common hope, uncommon stories."

"What you will hear from all of these hundreds is the hope of them engaging in community-based work, not top down, but bottom up...listening very deeply to what they need and then helping them, so that's the commonality of the hopes. The uncommon stories is that your story and my story, very, very different, but there are common links," said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas.

Organizers also will discuss what's to come for the foundation in 2019, including with the Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago City Council unanimously approved a use agreement for the center last month.

For more information on the summit, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamaobama foundationChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Chicago candidates for mayor file nominating petitions
'MAGA' building blocks encourage kids to 'Build the Wall'
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Trump says written responses go to Mueller team next week
More Politics
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Firefighters battle blaze at Warrenville barn
Chicago elevator fall in former Hancock building went 84 floors
PROGRAM NOTE: World News Tonight
Woman found dead outside Evanston church, police say
The Rolling Stones coming to Chicago's Soldier Field
Boy charged with posting threat to 'shoot up' Oak Lawn HS
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Show More
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Man sues British Airways for being 'wedged next to obese passenger'
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
More News