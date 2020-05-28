Politics

Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death- LIVE

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The march resulted in a violent confrontation with police, including the smashing of CHP cruiser windows, and the shutting down of the 101 Freeway near downtown.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 people participated in the event, starting near City Hall and then marching through downtown.
It appears the event was not cleared with city officials in advance as there was a minimal police presence in the area.

At one point, dozens of protesters wandered onto part of the 101 Freeway near downtown and surrounded a CHP cruiser.

The cruiser tried to escape the crowd and someone smashed the back window with a skateboard.

As the CHP car tried to flee, a man rode on the car's hood for a few seconds, then fell off and appeared to hit his head as he fell to the ground. He then remained motionless as a crowd gathered around him.

A second CHP vehicle tried to assist and was also surrounded and had its window smashed. That vehicle also left.

Video: Protesters smash window of CHP cruisers near downtown LA
EMBED More News Videos

Black Lives Matter protesters surrounded a police car and smashed a back window during a demonstration in Los Angeles.



Crowds were blocking downtown streets in the area of Temple and Los Angeles streets as they carried signs and stood still in the intersection.
The crowds seem packed tightly together, with few people observing social distancing. The use of masks appeared to also only be sporadic.

Police were later able to get the crowds off the freeway. The crowd began thinning out later in the evening and no other incidents of violence were observed.

The march was a reaction to the death of Floyd and video showing an officer placing his knee of Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the ground.

Video shows police officer kneeling on neck of George Floyd before his death

EMBED More News Videos

The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countydowntown lablack lives matterprotestpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Carpentersville Army sergeant and mother die from COVID-19 days apart
Chicago releases date for 1st citywide HS graduation
Oak Park restaurants seek street closure for outdoor dining
Bicyclist in West Town struck by car stolen in Noble Square
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
COVID-19 scams and rip-offs: What they are and how to spot them
Show More
Home Run Inn scrambles to keep up with frozen pizza demand
What to know about Illinois' 114K COVID-19 cases
Violent confrontation between sheriff's deputy, driver caught on video
IDOT construction throws wrench in McHenry Co. businesses' reopening plans
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, storms ending
More TOP STORIES News