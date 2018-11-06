ELECTION 2018

Bruce Rauner concedes Illinois governor election to JB Pritzker

Democrat JB Pritzker has won the Illinois governor election, ousting incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner, ABC News projects.

Rob Elgas
CHICAGO (WLS)
Governor Bruce Rauner conceded the Illinois governor election to Democrat J.B. Pritzker Tuesday night.

Rauner's spokesman told ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall that the governor called Pritzker to concede over the phone.

Rauner took the stage to address his supporters at the Drake Hotel shortly before 8 p.m. He thanked his campaign workers, his staff, and his volunteers, as well as the people of Illinois.

"The change we sought for Illinois is still the change we need. There's no going back to a time of insider deals and corruption," he said. "The people of Illinois deserve and will demand a government that helps them realize their potential and supports their prosperity."
The race will be remembered for the incredible amount of money and the slew of negative ads that have characterized it from the beginning.

Rauner and wife Diana made only one campaign stop Tuesday morning, at their polling place in Winnetka.

Pritzker, by comparison, had 10 stops on his schedule Tuesday, most at commuter stations around the city.

At lunchtime he took part in the time-honored Election Day tradition of stopping by Manny's Deli in the South Loop. He was joined by the "who's who" of Chicago and Illinois politicians.

The mood at Prtizker's event was very upbeat. By contrast, the governor appeared subdued after voting.

