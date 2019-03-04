Politics

Caught on Camera: Lincolnwood trustee tears down opponent's campaign sign

A candidate for village trustee in north suburban Lincolnwood said he has video of an opponent ripping campaign signs off of an office building window.

The sign advertises the "Lifelong for Lincolnwood" party, which includes three candidates running for trustee, including Joe Spagnoli, a first time candidate.

"This is just something that can't happen in our society. This is not the type of person we want as an elected official in our village," Spagnoli said.

The opponent accused of ripping down the sign is a current trustee, part of the "Lincolnwood Alliance" slate.

Jesal Patel said he does his banking at the office building, and was told by the tellers they had no idea why the sign was up, so he admits he took it down.

Spagnoli has video of Patel taking the signs down on two separate occasions.

Patel said this was not a big deal. He said he is more concerned about a number of other issues in the village that he said he and the other candidates on his slate are working to correct.

Spagnoli, however, said Patel's actions are a good example of what needs to change.

"We really think this is appalling. This is the type of stuff we don't want in our village," Spagnoli said.
