Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency at special council meeting

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- City Council voted to send a resolution to declare a state of emergency and deploy the National Guard to the Committee on Public Safety Friday, delaying any concrete decisions.

Several Chicago aldermen are pushing for a state of emergency in the city and they called for a special meeting of the City Council Friday.

Alderman Chris Taliaferro, like the mayor, said the organizers are grandstanding.

Other aldermen argue publicly-shared answers are needed now on what the city's plans are for safety in the wake of multiple high-profile looting incidents and ongoing gun violence.

Alderman Anthony Beale, one of the special session's organizers, asked for help from the National Guard so police aren't overly focused on downtown property instead of residents.

"When you look at the amount of police presence that are being deployed downtown and outside the communities. Those are resources that we all need in our community on a day-to-day basis; our police are working 12-hour days, (and) their days off are being canceled. We need to give them some kind of relief," Beale said.

During the public comments portion, just one person called in, voicing support for the debate to proceed.

Friday's vote was 30-17 to send the resolution to committee.

The push comes after two different stretches of widespread looting and in the middle of one of the most violent summers in recent memory. The four aldermen who called for the meeting debated two resolutions.
One calls on Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency in Chicago and deploy the National Guard to assist police for at least four months. The other resolution calls for monthly safety hearings.

Both resolutions are sponsored by 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez, a frequent critic of the mayor.

"The perception of Chicago is we are spiraling out of control, and I don't think she has an understanding of that fact," he said. "I think too often she is trying to lead from a silo."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot disagreed.
"I think this is a time where we need to make sure we are working together to find common ground to address issues," she said. "This is not a time for grandstanding."

Lightfoot, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and the Cook County Circuit Court chief judge were all invited to attend the meeting. But, the mayor had no legal obligation to attend.

The mayor previously told allies to skip the virtual meeting.

Lopez said this is the first time City Council has held such a meeting since Richard J. Daley was mayor. He was last in office in 1976.
