Chicago Mayor Race: Candidates Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle make final push for votes

On the eve of Election Day in Chicago, mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle made their final appeal to supporters and courted undecided voters.The "get-out-the-vote" efforts spanned grocery aisles, CTA stops, a soup kitchen and an early voting location.Monday morning, Lightfoot walked the aisles at the Devon Market, not worried that voter turnout is only projected to be about 35 percent."The only thing I'm going to be disappointed by is a loss," Lightfoot said.Preckwinkle rallied with her supporters early Monday outside a West Side early voting location while campaign staff and volunteers worked behind the scenes knocking on doors and calling supporters."We're going to have a good force out there tomorrow to bring out our vote and we've worked hard to identify our voters so thank you," Preckwinkle said.Later, Preckwinkle stopped at a West Side soup kitchen to hand out boxed lunches to the needy."This has been a hard-fought campaign and I look forward to victory tomorrow," Preckwinkle said.Lightfoot said she has done everything she can to win."I tried to live my life without regrets which means that I push myself as hard as I can, I push those around me to make sure that they are meeting the standards that we need to," Lightfoot said. "I don't want to get to Tuesday night at 7 o'clock and have regrets."Monday afternoon, the Preckwinkle team announced they just received the endorsement from the Chicago Defender.