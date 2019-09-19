Chicago lawmakers move to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's City Council approved several proposals Wednesday, including allowing the release of certain reports on police-involved incidents from the city's Inspector General.Among those would be the Office of the Inspector General's report on the deadly shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was gunned down by a white Chicago police officer in 2014.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the report will be released soon.City Council members also passed reforms to the city's fines and fees for parking violations.Lightfoot said she hopes the move will ease a burden on the city's low-income drivers.City Council members also approved the security protocol "Clear" to operate at O'Hare and Midway airports.The paid service uses biometrics to expedite the security process for frequent travelers.