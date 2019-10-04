Deported Illinois Army veteran officially becomes US citizen, allowed to stay in Chicago

Miguel Perez Jr., a 39-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was sworn in at a naturalization ceremony Friday in Chicago. Perez had recently returned to Chicago on a two-week permit to attend a citizenship hearing.
At a hearing held last week, a decision regarding Perez's citizenship was delayed.
Perez was deported to Mexico roughly 18 months ago, after his original petition for citizenship was denied due to a 2010 drug conviction.
He served over 7 1/2 years in prison. His green card status was revoked and he went from state prison into the custody of immigration officials.
In August, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pardoned Perez, allowing him to appeal his case, and return home to his parents and two children.
"How can you deport someone who fought for the country?" he asked. "And I'm not just talking about me, I'm talking about thousands of deported veterans that are all over the world."
Perez served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and was deployed to Afghanistan twice in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. He returned with severe PTSD, later developing a drug addition.
While the trauma is still there, he has expressed optimism throughout the process.
"Chicago is my home," Perez previously said. "I don't know any other home but Chicago."
