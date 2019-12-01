Politics

Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky endorses Elizabeth Warren for 2020 presidential election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Schakowsky introduced the 2020 candidate at an event Saturday night at Chicago's Broadway Armory.

The Illinois Democrat cited Warren's commitment to social and economic justice as a reason for her endorsement. Warren touched on those issues at her rally Saturday night.

"When you see a government that works great for those with money, and it's not working so good for anyone else, that is corruption pure and simple and we need to call it out," Warren said.

Rep. Schakowsky also praised Warren's push to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Warren said she's grateful to have Schakowsky's support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoelizabeth warren2020 presidential electioncampaignpoliticsrally
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village: police
Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces aggravated battery charge
Girl, 14, missing from Gage Park for months
Concert helps pay medical bills for teen injured in NW Side shootout
Flight to Chicago diverted after possible odor reported
Teen artist living with Down syndrome hosts Chicago exhibit to help others
3 charged after police chase stemming from Black Friday shoplifting
Show More
53-year-old Brookfield woman missing for 2 months
Shopping in Chicago? Grab a healthy snack at Kaliflower
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, light wintry mix Sunday
Winter storm hits during holiday weekend travel rush
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News