Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky endorses Elizabeth Warren for 2020 presidential election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.Schakowsky introduced the 2020 candidate at an event Saturday night at Chicago's Broadway Armory.The Illinois Democrat cited Warren's commitment to social and economic justice as a reason for her endorsement. Warren touched on those issues at her rally Saturday night."When you see a government that works great for those with money, and it's not working so good for anyone else, that is corruption pure and simple and we need to call it out," Warren said.Rep. Schakowsky also praised Warren's push to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.Warren said she's grateful to have Schakowsky's support.