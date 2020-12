Former State Senator Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19 complications, attorney says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former State Senator Martin Sandoval died Saturday from COVID-19 complication, according to his attorney.Sandoval had been facing prison time after pleading guilty to taking bribes from the red-light camera company SafeSpeed.His attorney said Sandoval, "cared deeply about his community and he did a great deal of good... Although he had made mistakes, he took responsibility for them and was sincerely remorseful."Illinois public health officials reported 9,887 COVID-19 cases and 208 related deaths Saturday, the second-highest daily death total since the start of the pandemic.