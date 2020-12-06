coronavirus deaths

Former State Senator Martin Sandoval dies from COVID-19 complications, attorney says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former State Senator Martin Sandoval died Saturday from COVID-19 complication, according to his attorney.

Sandoval had been facing prison time after pleading guilty to taking bribes from the red-light camera company SafeSpeed.

His attorney said Sandoval, "cared deeply about his community and he did a great deal of good... Although he had made mistakes, he took responsibility for them and was sincerely remorseful."

RELATED: Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus

Illinois public health officials reported 9,887 COVID-19 cases and 208 related deaths Saturday, the second-highest daily death total since the start of the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoiscoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
Community advocate honored with action after death from COVID-19
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
Pillar of Chicago's Pakistani community dies of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 9,887 new cases, 208 deaths reported
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
'Don't Forget About Me' event seeks fur-ever home for long-time residents
Chicago issues parking ticket to man who's never been to the city
These ready-to-drink handcrafted cocktails are helping bars survive COVID shutdown
21 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Missing seizure response dog reunited with family after 3 years
$1K reward offered in murder of teen shot dead while intervening in Gage Park beating
Winter scarves no match for COVID-19
Coast Guard delivers Christmas trees to Navy Pier for families in need
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, possible lake flurries Sunday
More TOP STORIES News