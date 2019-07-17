Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99

CHICAGO -- Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at age 99.A statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said Stevens died in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, from complications following a stroke he suffered Monday. His daughters were by his side, the statement said."On behalf of the Court and retired Justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away. A son of the Midwest heartland and a veteran of World War II, Justice Stevens devoted his long life to public service, including 35 years on the Supreme Court. He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his children Elizabeth and Susan, and to his extended family," Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement.Stevens was born in Chicago on April 20, 1920. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and his law degree from Northwestern University School of Law. He was also a Navy veteran, serving from 1942 to 1945.After working as counsel in the U.S. House of Representatives and for the U.S. Attorney General, he served as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from 1970 to 1975. He was also the Second Vice President of the Chicago Bar Association for 1970.He was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and began serving on December 19, 1975. He retired from the court on June 20, 2010.Stevens was married to the late Maryan Mulholland and had four children: John Joseph, Kathryn, Elizabeth Jane and Susan Roberta. He is survived by Elizabeth Jane and Susan Roberta, as well as nine grandchildren. His son John Joseph and daughter Kathryn preceded him in death.