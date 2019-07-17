Politics

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99

Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens talks about his views and career during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Monday, May 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

CHICAGO -- Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at age 99.

A statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said Stevens died in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, from complications following a stroke he suffered Monday. His daughters were by his side, the statement said.

"On behalf of the Court and retired Justices, I am saddened to report that our colleague Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away. A son of the Midwest heartland and a veteran of World War II, Justice Stevens devoted his long life to public service, including 35 years on the Supreme Court. He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his children Elizabeth and Susan, and to his extended family," Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement.

Stevens was born in Chicago on April 20, 1920. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and his law degree from Northwestern University School of Law. He was also a Navy veteran, serving from 1942 to 1945.

After working as counsel in the U.S. House of Representatives and for the U.S. Attorney General, he served as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from 1970 to 1975. He was also the Second Vice President of the Chicago Bar Association for 1970.

He was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and began serving on December 19, 1975. He retired from the court on June 20, 2010.

Stevens was married to the late Maryan Mulholland and had four children: John Joseph, Kathryn, Elizabeth Jane and Susan Roberta. He is survived by Elizabeth Jane and Susan Roberta, as well as nine grandchildren. His son John Joseph and daughter Kathryn preceded him in death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtobituaryu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Chance the Snapper' caught, trapper throwing out first pitch at Cubs game
Convicted armed robber charged with murder in fatal Red Line stabbing
Boy on inflatable duck raft rescued from Lake Michigan
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
Holocaust survivor remembers aunt who saved her from Auschwitz gas chamber
Man pulled down pants, offered children money to 'change his diaper' near Morton Grove, police say
Lightfoot denounces Trump tweets telling congresswomen to 'go back' to where they came from
Show More
Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted corpse photos: police
Kids mark 50th anniversary of moon launch
Rare Louis Sullivan home for sale for just under $1.95M
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
2 teens killed in Dyer, Indiana house fire ID'd
More TOP STORIES News