POLITICS

Chicagoans with disabilities reflect on former President's Bush legacy

EMBED </>More Videos

Rahnee Patrick, director of independent living at Access Chicago, remembers the moment when then-President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rahnee Patrick, director of independent living at Access Chicago, remembers the moment when then-President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

"It was really emotional for people to be able to witness that, 'Yes, we are recognized for human beings and that we deserve the rights that everybody has,'" said Patrick, who also has a disability.

Bridget Hayman, the director of communications at Access Chicago, was 11 when the ADA became law. She didn't know at the time the full impact it would have on her life.

"I think of the ADA every day when I leave for work. I use curb cuts, that are there because of the ADA, to get to an accessible bus stop. I take an accessible bus to work. And I am able to get into public buildings," she said.

As the technical assistance coordinator for the UIC Great Lakes ADA Center, Peter Berg provides guidance on ADA compliance. For Berg, who is blind, his work is personal.
"The ADA was the first piece of legislation around the world that guaranteed equality for people with disabilities, equality of opportunity," he said.

In a 1999 interview, Bush talked about why he supported the legislation.

"It was the fair and right thing to do. I think there are a lot of people who, if given access to the workplace, for example, can achieve things. But if they are denied that, they are denied a shot at the American dream," he said.

A lot has changed over the past 28 years for those living with disabilities, but the work isn't over.

"When it comes to actually including people with disabilities in all aspects of life, from employment to access to affordable housing, we still have a long way to go," Hayman said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsamericans with disabilities actgeorge h.w. bushdisabilitydisability issuesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Ousted CPS principal speaks out about dismissal
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Show More
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Chicago police: Teen boy, 13, missing from Back of the Yards neighborhood
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
Timuel Black, Chicago historian and decorated WWII veteran, turns 100
More News