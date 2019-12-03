'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses firing as CPD superintendent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5729755" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Mayor Lori Lightfoot's full press conference on the termination of CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addressed his firing in a letter Tuesday, writing that he "did not intentionally mislead or deceive the Mayor or the people of Chicago.""I made a poor decision and had a lapse of judgment on the night of October 16," Johnson wrote. "That was a mistake and I know that."Sources now confirm that on the night of October 16, Johnson was at the Ceres Cafe, inside the Board of Trade building, having drinks for several hours with Cynthia Donald. Donald is a CPD officer who was a member of Johnson's security detail, and often served as his driver. She declined to comment.Johnson's attorney spoke exclusively with ABC7 Eyewitness News, and said Johnson does not deny those sources."No, I am not going to, we may still have to respond to questions from the Inspector General's office, he's not going to, I'm not going to get into the details or the facts of the case," attorney Tom Needham said.Monday morning, Mayor Lightfoot announced Johnson had been fired from his position effective immediately because he lied to her and the public about what he was doing the night of the incident in which he was found slumped over the wheel of his police-issued SUV at a stop sign near his home in Bridgeport."Just like with the public, Eddie Johnson intentionally lied to me several times," Lightfoot said. "Even when I challenged him about the narrative he shared with me, he maintained that he was telling the truth. I now know definitively that he was not. Had I known these facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there. I certainly would not have participated in a celebratory press conference to announce his retirement."Johnson, through his attorney, denied lying about the incident to the mayor or anyone else."That's not how he sees it, he respects her opinion and he feels she's entitled to that view but he's entitled to his reputation and there is no way that Eddie Johnson intentionally lied to the mayor," Needham said. "That's just not the case."Lightfoot declined to go into detail about the incident, saying it would not be fair to Johnson's wife or children. She also said this needs to be a turning point for the Chicago Police Department and the culture there. She has reviewed body cam video from that night, but declined to comment on it so as not to influence the Inspector General's report.ABC News reports that an official source close to the investigation said Johnson did not flash his star to responding officers on the night in question. According to ABC News, the officers' video shows Johnson showed his police ID when asked for ID behind the wheel, because officers did not recognize him immediately.Once Johnson showed his ID, the cops reportedly exchanged some words and Johnson said he was okay to drive away. The responding officers then let Johnson drive away, the source told ABC News.Johnson announced his retirement on November 7. He has served as a Chicago police officer for 31 years, and as superintendent for three and a half years.Johnson said in a statement that he has no interest in fighting for his reputation, he hopes people will judge him on the entirety of his career and not his worst days."He's concerned that some people are going to define it that way," Needham said. "He actually feels completely at peace with his entire career."Johnson plans to spend the holidays with his family and said he will be available in any way Beck might need him.Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck, whom Lightfoot appointed last month, arrived at Chicago police headquarters Monday afternoon. He was not set to take over until Johnson's scheduled retirement date of January 1.During his first full day on the job Tuesday, Beck said this was not how he envisioned the transition into his position happening, and that he still considers Johnson a friend, but there has to be accountability in the Chicago Police Department and that includes the former superintendent."Well, I'll say this, you know, none of us are perfect, everybody makes mistakes, but we live with that, we have to live with our errors," Beck said.Beck sent a letter to CPD officers saying in part he realizes "Johnson's firing probably caused a great deal of unease but the Department is strong and headed in the right direction". Beck's letter also praised CPD for a "crime strategy that has delivered nearly a 40% percent drop in gun violence over the last four years" while acknowledging there is still a tremendous amount of work ahead.The Inspector General's investigation is ongoing, and the full scope of what happened with Johnson is not known.