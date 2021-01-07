US Capitol Riot: Illinois congress members call for President Trump to be removed from office

WATCH: Chaos in US Capitol unfolds on social media

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9419842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Videos shared on social media show how a pro-Trump rally devolved into chaos as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9412810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinlois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks from lockdown as Trump supporters storm the capitol, predicting if they stay on this path the GOP "will be a failed party in the nea

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9418442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois lawmakers sheltered in place as a violent mob of Trump supporters trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win breached the US Capitol.

Amid the chaos, my statement here: pic.twitter.com/6CMZHeYhPq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

WATCH: Lawmakers huddle as police stand-off with mob at House Chamber door

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9414570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from inside the U.S. House of Representatives chamber shows members huddling on the balcony as U.S. Capitol officers stand-off with a mob outside the chamber door.

WATCH: Lawmakers huddle as police stand-off with mob at House Chamber door

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9414570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from inside the U.S. House of Representatives chamber shows members huddling on the balcony as U.S. Capitol officers stand-off with a mob outside the chamber door.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and several members of Congress from Illinois have called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office immediately after a riot at the U.S. Capitol.Governor Pritzker is asking Congress to impeach the President and immediately remove him from office for encouraging - what he called -- a "coup".Pritzker taking to Twitter Wednesday night , saying: "I don't make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence."Local members of Congress - also expressing their shock and disgust at what they witnessed at the U.S. Capitol.US Representative Laura Underwood and Brad Schneider both released statements Thursday morning calling for President Trump to be removed from office.Representative Underwood said in a statement, "Today's violent, treasonous attack on the United States Congress was incited by the President of the United States. By his own admission, he sought to overturn an election and the will of the American people. Our democracy is at stake and we cannot wait until Inauguration Day to see him removed from office-it must be immediate."Representative Schnieder issued a statement saying, "Today, America witnessed a mob, not of patriots, but rather rioters, looters, and domestic terrorists motivated by the incitement of the President of the United States, Donald Trump."President-elect Biden called on President Trump to 'step up' to defend our nation and our Capitol. Mr. Trump has failed to do so, leaving not only the Congress in danger, but also the system of laws that this nation is so firmly and necessarily founded upon. I fear that to enable nearly two more weeks of such lawlessness would be to risk the future of our great democracy."If Mr. Trump will not step up to the task of leading our nation as President, then he should immediately step down. If he will neither lead nor step down, then he has proven himself 'unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,' and it is therefore necessary that the Vice President immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office."Senator Dick Durbin said the mob was inspired by a president who cannot accept defeat."The vote we are going to have here is a clear choice of whether we are going to feed the beast of ignorance or we are going tell the truth to the American people," Senator Durbin said. "We saw that beast today roaming the halls. Let's not invite it back."Senator Tammy Duckworth was emotional in her plea to her Republican colleagues seeking to challenge the electoral votes."All that I'm asking of you is to reflect on the oaths that you have sworn on the damage done to our union today and on the sacrifices made by those who have given so much by this nation."Bill Foster (D-IL 11th District) said he was on his way to the capitol but not there yet when the mob breached the building. He said he was sheltering several blocks away."This is something that, really the responsibility for this lies at the foot of every politician who's tolerated lies, and threats of violence, really over the last decade or more," Foster told ABC7 Eyewitness News. "Republicans also condemned the actions of the rioters. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th District, stated it plainly on Twitter: "This is a coup attempt."Kinzinger also released a video statement on Twitter, saying in part, "The storming of the capitol was a coup attempt, with the purpose of overturning the election of a newly-elected president. The current president incited this coup, encouraged it, and did little to protect the Capitol and the Constitution. I stand to reject this chaos and to condemn the president for allowing it to happen."He continued to say, "This authoritarian bully is what the founders feared, and it's not what the GOP stands for. He is no longer the leader of our party, and our party must reject his treasonous acts if we are ever to win back the trust of a majority of this country."Kinzinger called on the leaders of his party, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, to "forcefully denounce his actions and their consequences."Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released a statement saying, "The rioting and violence I saw and heard at the Capitol today brought back painful memories of the Congressional baseball shooting in Virginia a few short years ago. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There's no excuse for what we saw today. It's unpatriotic and un-American. Political leaders, from Congress to the White House, have an obligation to be voices of reason and calming in times of national crisis. That time is now."The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of American democracy. Members of Congress must uphold our oaths to the Constitution, do our jobs, and resume the process of governing our great Nation. I want to thank the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and others in the law enforcement community who put their lives on the line today and every single day to keep us safe. They have an extremely difficult and dangerous job and today they secured what was an extremely dangerous and unprecedented situation. Please pray for them and their families and pray for our great Nation."