Politics

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton retiring in January

In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office.

In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Senate President John Cullerton is will retire in January, his office confirmed Thursday night.

Cullerton, a Democrat, represents Illinois' 6th District which covers Chicago's North and Northwest sides. His legislative career began in 1978 when he was elected to the Illinois State House. He was appointed to fill Dawn Clark Netsch's State Senate seat in 1991, after she was elected state comptroller.

He was elected as senate president in 2009. His office has not yet offered a specific reason for his decision to retire.

Cullerton, 71, is married with three children and five grandchildren, according to his official Illinois Senate biography.
