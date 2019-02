A man climbed a crane Monday morning at Florida International University's main campus near Sweetwater.A news chopper from WPLG was above the scene off Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue around 8:30 a.m., where an American flag and a banner dangled next to the man, which had the word "president" on it. The remaining words on the banner were unclear.President Donald Trump is expected to address the Venezuelan-American community later in the day at the university.