Coronavirus Chicago; Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday Chicago's new COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.

The task force will be chaired by Mayor Lightfoot and Sam Skinner, former White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush.

Mayor Lightfoot said the task force will focus on five areas: police and economic stimulus, mental and emotional health, marketing and business development, regional coordinators and an economic change study.

The task force will be comprised of:

Roberto Herencia, chairman of Byline Bank
-Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments
-Bob Reiter, Chicago Federation of Labor president
-Jenny Scanlon, UL CEO

-Evelyn Diaz, president of the Heartland Alliance
-Karen Freeman Wilson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Chicago
-Alexa James, executive director, of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chicago
-Sandra Cordova Micek, CEO of WTTW | WFMT
-Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman
-Anton Seals, Grow Greater Englewood executive director
-Daniel Cronin, DuPage County board chairman

-Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County board president
-Joseph T. Tamburino, Village of Hillside mayor
-Ben Harris, executive director of the Kellogg Public-Private Initiative at Northwestern University
Ai-Jen Poo, co-founder of the National Domestic Worker's Alliance

"COVID-19 is more than just a health crisis; its impact on our local economy has cost the livelihoods of thousands of Chicagoans and has imposed tremendous hardships across the social and economic fabric of all our communities," said Mayor Lightfoot. "While the City continues to prioritize its public health response in order to keep our residents safe and healthy from this disease, we are also looking ahead to the next phase of this challenge to develop ways Chicago can emerge from the unprecedented event stronger than before. I commend the members of this new Taskforce for stepping up and serving their city as we lay the groundwork for Chicago's rebirth over the coming weeks and months ahead."

Mayor Lightfoot made the announcement in front of the Chicago Water Tower, which is one of the few buildings to survive the Great Chicago Fire.
