census

Mayor Lightfoot debuts website for 2020 Census participation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot debuted a new Census website for Chicago residents Tuesday.

Described as a "one-stop shop", the comprehensive website provides residents with information on how to participate in the national census count, city resources to help ensure a full count and covers what's at stake for next year.


The website also provides a timeline for responding to the Census as well as resources from the U.S. Census Bureau and local community partners.

Mayor Lightfoot wants to the website to encourage participation in the 2020 Census and says the website addresses any privacy or confidentially concerns residents may have.

The website also features a map of Connect Chicago locations for residents who do not have computers or internet access at home and detailed instructions in several languages.

For more information on the Census, visit the new website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolori lightfoottechnologypopulationcensus
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
Chicago advocates worry anxiety in Latino community over 2020 census will result in undercount
Weekend Watch: Citizenship Concerns
Trump administration still exploring census citizenship question
Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man boards Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park
Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
9 cars damaged by fire in scrap yard on Far South Side
Freund family home declared uninhabitable, may be torn down: Report
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid Tuesday
Show More
What to know ahead of this week's Democratic debates
National Cheesecake Day: Eli's Cheesecake giving away free slices in Chicago
3 injured in I-57 crash on South Side; NB lanes reopen
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
More TOP STORIES News