Mayor Lightfoot debuts website for 2020 Census participation

Described as a "one-stop shop", the comprehensive website provides residents with information on how to participate in the national census count, city resources to help ensure a full count and covers what's at stake for next year.
The website also provides a timeline for responding to the Census as well as resources from the U.S. Census Bureau and local community partners.
Mayor Lightfoot wants to the website to encourage participation in the 2020 Census and says the website addresses any privacy or confidentially concerns residents may have.
The website also features a map of Connect Chicago locations for residents who do not have computers or internet access at home and detailed instructions in several languages.
For more information on the Census, visit the new website.