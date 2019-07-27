Politics

New Jersey stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse from shelves

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Controversial black rag dolls that are designed to be abused were pulled from shelves in three New Jersey stores after customers and one state lawmaker called them offensive.

Instructions on the "Feel Better Doll" tell customers to grab it firmly by the legs, find a wall, and slam the doll against it.

"Don't forget to yell, 'I FEEL GOOD, I FEEL GOOD,'" a patch on the doll's stomach reads.

Ricky Shah, the president of Paterson-based One Dollar Zone, said the store pulled about 1,000 from its shelves in Bayonne. He said the company didn't adequately check a large lot of closeout merchandise before distributing the items.

Democratic Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, whose district includes Bayonne, is calling the dolls "offensive" and "inappropriate."

The manufacturer, Harvey Hutter Co., has not commented and appears to be out of business.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbayonnehudson countyracismtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
WATCH LIVE: Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Show More
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News