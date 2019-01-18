After President Donald Trump denied her aircraft for a trip abroad, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not be flying commercially, either.
Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill released a statement on her Congressional delegation to Afghanistan, saying that her delegation would no longer be flying and claiming the White House leaked her plans to fly commercially. The statement says that the alleged leak had resulted in "grave threats caused by the President's action."
Pelosi and Trump are at an impasse over funding Trump wants for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, which Pelosi opposes. The partial government shutdown has reached its 28th day.
The White House has not responded to Pelosi's leak claim, according to the Associated Press.
Here's the full statement:
"The United States Congress is a co-equal branch of government in our system of checks and balances. The Congress has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight in the war zone where our men and women in uniform are risking their lives every day," Hammill said. "After President Trump revoked the use of military aircraft to travel to Afghanistan, the delegation was prepared to fly commercially to proceed with this vital trip to meet with our commanders and troops on the front lines."
"In the middle of the night, the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip," continued Hammill. "This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well."
"In light of the grave threats caused by the President's action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights," said Hammill. "Whether here or abroad, the Speaker always thanks our troops, diplomats and intelligence community for their heroism and service. The Speaker commends her colleagues on the delegation, who personally and officially have dedicated their lives to protect and defend the American people."
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
