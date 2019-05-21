Tuesday marks Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first full day in office

Mayor Lightfoot wasted no time getting to work. Her first order of business was signing her first executive order to limit aldermanic privilege, something she promised voters she would do.
Lightfoot Inauguration: Chicago's first openly gay, African American woman officially sworn in as mayor
Mayor Lightfoot said she wants to shift the focus, and put Chicago government and integrity back in the same sentence. It's no small feat, but she is determined.
"What this is, is ending the unilateral, unchecked power that alderman had to control virtually every aspect of business and community life," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot said she plans to focus on financial stability and education in the city,
and as we approach Memorial Day Weekend, she stressed the need to bring safety to every neighborhood.
Mayor Lightfoot does not have any public appearances Tuesday, but her first City Council meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday May 29.