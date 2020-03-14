Coronavirus

US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said the United States is restricting travel to and from the United Kingdom and Ireland to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He said this is slated to go into effect Monday at midnight.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.

RELATED: Trump declares national state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak

During an impromptu news conference Saturday, President Donald Trump also said he is "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country.

The president previously announced a 30-day restriction in travel to most of Europe, which the World Health Organization now labels the "epicenter" of the outbreak.

The United States has confirmed more than 2,000 cases and nearly 50 deaths. Cases were reported in 49 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.irelandtravelcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
Show More
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Animal shelter seeks emergency foster homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago Park District cleaning facilities to accommodate students during school closures
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, light snow mix Saturday morning
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
More TOP STORIES News