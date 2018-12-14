POLITICS

Who is Mick Mulvaney, Pres. Trump's new acting White House chief of staff?

EMBED </>More Videos

Before joining Pres. Donald Trump's administration, Mick Mulvaney served in both houses of South Carolina's state legislature and in the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Mick Mulvaney will succeed Gen. John Kelly as the acting White House chief of staff.

Mulvaney graduated from Georgetown University, where he studied international economics, commerce and finance. He studied law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Before starting his political career, Mulvaney practiced law and ran his family's real estate business, according to his official biography.

He went on to serve in both houses of South Carolina's state legislature from 2007 until 2010. He was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the first Republican to hold his seat in the 5th District in 128 years.

In Congress, he served on House budget, small business, financial services and oversight committees.

On Feb. 16, 2017, Mulvaney resigned from Congress after Trump tapped him to join his administration as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Trump announced on Dec. 14, 2018, that Mulvaney would succeed outgoing Gen. John Kelly as the acting White House chief of staff.

Mulvaney has been married to Pamela West since 1998. They have triplets and two Great Danes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housegovernmentcongressu.s. & world
Related
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
POLITICS
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
Toni Preckwinkle challenges Susana Mendoza's petitions in Chicago mayoral race
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
Kenneka Jenkins' mother sues Rosemont hotel for $50M
Prada pulls New York City display after accusations of blackface
Police want direct talk with missing Colorado mom's fiance
Indian man gets 9 years for sexually assault sleeping woman on Spirit Airlines flight
St. Louis Blues adopt Yellow Lab puppy as mascot
How to keep your kids safe on their smartphones
New technology seeks to immobilize people in crisis without the danger of Tasers
Show More
Judge sets date for sentencing hearing for Jason Van Dyke
Joliet National Guard family gets holiday surprise
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
Toni Preckwinkle challenges Susana Mendoza's petitions in Chicago mayoral race
University of Illinois professor dismissed for falsified research
More News