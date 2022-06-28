Chicago Park District to open 37 indoor, outdoor pools by July 5, limit access to some beaches

Full list of Chicago Park District Pools opening by July 5

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District announced Tuesday it is planning to open 37 indoor and outdoor pools across the city by July 5.The district said in a press release it has only secured 55% of the targeted number of lifeguards, so they are limiting access to some beach areas to redeploy lifeguards.Access will be limited to small, underutilized portions of North Avenue Beach and Calumet Beach to divert lifeguards to neighborhood pools. In addition, due to ongoing construction, swimming at 12th Street Beach will be prohibited.The district will open four larger pools at Portage Park, Humboldt Park, McKinley Park and Norwood Park to accommodate more visitors. The remaining pools will be small to mid-size pools to ensure equitable access across the city, the district said in a release.-Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W. Lake St. in the Austin community-Avalon Park, 1215 E. 83rd St. in the Avalon community-Avondale Park, 3516 W. School St. in the Avondale community-Blackhawk Park, 2318 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Belmont Cragin community-California Park, 3843 N. California Ave. in the Irving Park community-Carver Park, 939 E. 132nd St. in the Riverdale community-Chase Park, 4701 n. Ashland Ave. in the Uptown community-Davis Square, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. in the New City community-Douglass, 1401 S. Sacramento Ave. in the North Lawndale community-Eckhart Park, 1330 W. Chicago Ave. in the West Town community-Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Douglas community-Fernwood Park, 10436 S. Wallace Ave. in the Roseland community-Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. in the Near West community-Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St. in the Auburn Gresham community-Gompers Park, 4222 W. Foster Ave in the North Park community-Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd St. in the Clearing community-Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St. in the Englewood community-Hayes Park, 2936 W. 85th St. in the Ashburn community-Holstein Park, 2200 N. Oakley Ave. in the Logan Square community-Homan Square Park, 3559 W. Arthington in the North Lawndale community-Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Blvd. in the Humboldt Park community-Kennedy Park, 11320 S. Western Ave. in the Morgan Park community-Lafollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave. in the Austin community-Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave. in the West Englewood community-Mann Park, 3035 E. 130th St. in the Hegewisch community-McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave. in the Bridgeport community-McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd. in the McKinley Park community-Nash Community Center Park, 1833 E. 71st St. in the South Shore community-Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave. in the Norwood Park community-Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine Ave. in the West Englewood community-Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St. in the South Lawndale community-Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. in the Portage Park community-Pulaski Park, 1419 W. Blackhawk St. in the West Town community-River Park, 5100 N. Francisco Ave. in the Albany Park community-Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison Ave. in the Dunning community-Taylor Park, 39 W. 47th St.in the Grand Boulevard community-Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St. in the South Deering community