Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in Riverside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riverside police released video of a man stealing two packages off a porch in the suburb Tuesday.Police said the footage was taken at a home in the 300-block of Blackhawk Road around 7:50 p.m.In the video, the man comes up onto the porch, takes two packages, and runs off. The man was wearing a hoodie, face mask and gym shoes. He left on foot but police said the video shows a car drive past the home as he runs off. Police said they are unsure if he got into the car as it was not captured on the video."Delivery services usually try to leave packages in inconspicuous spots, or at least ones that aren't clearly visible from the street. But delivery workers are rushed; many are holiday- temps, so don't expect them to spend too much time concealing your package on the front porch," a police spokesperson said.If you have any information about the package thief, call 708-447-2127 or email crimetips@riverside.il.us.