Adult film actress Mercedes Carrera, producer Jason Whitney charged with child sex abuse

A porn actress and an adult film producer each were charged with sexual abuse of a child, San Bernardino County authorities said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. --
A porn actress and an adult film producer/director were each charged Tuesday with sexual abuse of a child and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a handgun, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

The defendants were identified as Rancho Cucamonga residents Melinda Smith, 35, and Jason Whitney, 43. KCAL reports Smith is also known as Mercedes Carrera and Whitney goes by the alias Daemon Sins.

The investigation began Jan. 31 when deputies "were notified of sexual acts against a minor female victim" which occurred in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said in a statement. According to the news release, sheriff's detectives interviewed the victim and "learned she was sexually abused several times" by Smith and Whitney.

The alleged crimes include inappropriate touching, oral copulation and digital penetration, which occurred over four months.

A search warrant was served Friday at the suspects' home, where investigators said they found "a large amount of evidence corroborating the victim's statement," as well as methamphetamine and two loaded handguns.

Detectives discovered that Smith and Whitney had set up their bedroom to film and record pornographic videos and web shows, the statement said.

Both were being held without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court.

Authorities believe there may be more victims in the case. Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call Rancho Cucamonga police at (909) 477-2800. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

CNN contributed to this report.
