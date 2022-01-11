police shooting

Port Barrington shooting: Deputies fatally shoot man who fired at officers, woman, police say

Deadly police shooting took place in home on Manchester Lane, McHenry County Sheriff's Office said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORT BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- McHenry County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Port Barrington who had shot at them and a woman during a domestic violence call, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies responded just after 1:20 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 200-block of Manchester Lane. When police arrived, a man shot at deputies and a woman in the home, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the man.

The woman suffered a graze wound during the incident and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She is expected to be OK.

RELATED: Prayer service held for Bradley officers shot in line of duty hospital where Ofc. Bailey recovers

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No deputies were hurt in the incident, which police said is believed to have been isolated. There is no threat to the general public.

No information was immediately released about the man killed.

The Major Investigation Assistance Team will be investigating the incident.

