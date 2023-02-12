WATCH LIVE

Posen police searching for 2 people who hijacked BMW during test drive at dealership

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 12, 2023 2:37AM
Posen police are looking for two people who allegedly hijacked a vehicle during a test drive at a dealership Saturday.

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) --

Police say the two people went into a used car dealership and asked to take a BMW for a test drive. During the test drive, of the people allegedly took out a gun while the other pulled the dealership employee out of the car. They then left the victim and drove north on I-294 from 147th Street in Posen.

The vehicle had a dealer plate of #DL1364AV, police said.

Photos of the two suspects have been released by police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Posen Police Department.

