1 critically injured in Loop stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was stabbed and critically injured Monday night in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:18 p.m. in the 100-block of North Clark Street.

The victim was in a verbal altercation with two other people when police said one of them produced a sharp object and attacked the victim before fleeing on foot.

Officers responded to the scene and the man had a laceration to the leg and neck, police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

