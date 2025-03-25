1 critically injured in Loop stabbing, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 25, 2025 9:54AM
Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was stabbed and critically injured Monday night in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was stabbed and critically injured Monday night in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:18 p.m. in the 100-block of North Clark Street.

The victim was in a verbal altercation with two other people when police said one of them produced a sharp object and attacked the victim before fleeing on foot.

Officers responded to the scene and the man had a laceration to the leg and neck, police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

